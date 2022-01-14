Owner of In-N-Out Burger on a mission to make a difference

When you think of In-N-Out's brand, most will bring up their burgers.

While In-N-Out Burgers may be known for their food, owner Lynsi Snyder Ellingson is hoping the public will join her in a cause that's near and dear to her heart, which is fighting human trafficking and addiction.

FOX 11's Marla Tellez spoke with the burger boss lady and her husband on how the public can join their fight in the Cruisin' 2 Freedom car show and car cruise. The car show is open to everyone! The more spectators, the more money raised for the family's Slave 2 Nothing Foundation.

The event takes place Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the OC Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa. You can click here for more information.

