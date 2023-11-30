In-N-Out Burger opens new location in Riverside County

Good news if you live in Riverside County and love In-N-Out Burger!

Beginning Thursday, Nov. 30, you can get your favorite hamburgers, shakes, and fries at its newest location in Perris.

Located at 229 Old Nuevo Road, the restaurant is managed by 21-year In-N-Out veteran Joshua Wheeler, and employs about 80 associates.

File photo of In-N-Out Burger location sign. / Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"This is an exciting time for our community and we are excited to welcome In-N-Out Burger to Perris for our residents," Perris City Manager Clara Miramontes said in June when the news about the new location was first announced. "This is a long-awaited development and is a testament to the hard work of our city council, our amazing staff and our community stakeholders. We are grateful to see this project come to fruition."

The newest location offers a drive-thru lane, indoor seating for 74 guests, and a covered patio with outdoor seating for 45 guests.

As with all other locations, this one is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

In-N-Out has locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado. In-N-Out was founded by Harry and Esther Snyder and is still owned and operated by the Snyder family. None of the units are franchised.