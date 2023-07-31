Expand / Collapse search

In-N-Out narrowly misses top spot on America's best fast food restaurants list: See who's first

By
Published 
Updated 9:25AM
Food and Drink
FOX 11

Best fast food restaurants ranked

Find out which fast food chains made it to the top 10 in the United States.

LOS ANGELES - Can you guess which fast food restaurant ranked first in America?

Well, according to USA Today, Chick-fil-A ranked supreme when it came down to the "10 Best" fast food restaurants as part of the publication's 2023 Reader's Choice Awards. 

According to the study, Chick-fil-A's classic chicken sandwich was voted most-ordered menu item at the restaurant for the past two years in a row. 

Here's the top 5: 

  1. Chick-fil-A
  2. In-N-Out Burger
  3. McDonald's
  4. Wendy's 
  5. Raising Cane's

To get these results, restaurant nominees were submitted by a panel of experts.

Readers were the invited to vote once per day. 

To see the full list, tap or click here.