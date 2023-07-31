In-N-Out narrowly misses top spot on America's best fast food restaurants list: See who's first
LOS ANGELES - Can you guess which fast food restaurant ranked first in America?
Well, according to USA Today, Chick-fil-A ranked supreme when it came down to the "10 Best" fast food restaurants as part of the publication's 2023 Reader's Choice Awards.
According to the study, Chick-fil-A's classic chicken sandwich was voted most-ordered menu item at the restaurant for the past two years in a row.
Here's the top 5:
- Chick-fil-A
- In-N-Out Burger
- McDonald's
- Wendy's
- Raising Cane's
To get these results, restaurant nominees were submitted by a panel of experts.
SUGGESTED:
- Subway offers contest winner free sandwiches for life if they legally change their name
- McDonald's to debut new spinoff restaurant concept called CosMc's next year
- Disneyland to serve more alcohol at these restaurants
Readers were the invited to vote once per day.
To see the full list, tap or click here.