In-N-Out narrowly misses top spot on America's best fast food restaurants list: See who's first

Can you guess which fast food restaurant ranked first in America?

Well, according to USA Today, Chick-fil-A ranked supreme when it came down to the "10 Best" fast food restaurants as part of the publication's 2023 Reader's Choice Awards.

According to the study, Chick-fil-A's classic chicken sandwich was voted most-ordered menu item at the restaurant for the past two years in a row.

Here's the top 5:

Chick-fil-A In-N-Out Burger McDonald's Wendy's Raising Cane's

To get these results, restaurant nominees were submitted by a panel of experts.

Readers were the invited to vote once per day.

