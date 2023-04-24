VIDEO: In-N-Out drive-thru fight in Santa Clarita caught on camera

An investigation continues into what may have led up to a fight at an In-N-Out drive-thru.

The incident was caught on camera and happened at a restaurant in Santa Clarita Sunday afternoon.

Video shows a woman getting out of her car and throwing what appears to be a water bottle at a gray Subaru behind her in line. The woman claimed her car was hit just before the fight started.

Two boys are then seen getting out of the Subaru to return the favor and escalate the confrontation.

The In-N-Out employee and other customers are seen rushing over to try and de-escalate the situation.

No arrests have been made and Santa Clarita authorities have not released any new information as of Monday morning.