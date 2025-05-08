In-N-Out Burger opening new locations - see where

The Brief In-N-Out Burger is expanding across the U.S. with seven new locations. Four new restaurants are opening in California. In-N-Out was founded in 1948 by Harry and Esther Snyder.



The animal-style empire is growing bigger!

In-N-Out Burger is opening seven new locations across the U.S., with four in California.

Here are the new locations:

Indio: 82177 Ave. 42

Monrovia: 560 W. Huntington Dr.

Modesto: 3401 Oakdale Rd.

Sylmar: 13864 Foothill Blvd.

New restaurants are also popping up in Arizona, Colorado, and Washington.

SUGGESTED: In-N-Out Burger relocating its Orange County headquarters

As with all other locations, they will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

This comes after the home of the Double Double announced in February it is closing its office in Irvine and moving staff to its office in Baldwin Park, close to the very first restaurant opened in 1948 by Harry and Esther Snyder.

The company is also opening an office in the Nashville area, set to open in 2026.

SUGGESTED: In-N-Out Burger expanding to Tennessee

To this day, the company is owned and operated by the Snyder family.

None of the locations are franchised.