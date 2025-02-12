In-N-Out Burger relocating its Orange County headquarters

The Brief In-N-Out Burger is moving its headquarters from Irvine to Baldwin Park, where it was founded nearly 77 years ago. The chain is also building its "Eastern Territory" office in Franklin, a suburb of Nashville. Corporate employees are given the option to relocate to Franklin, where In-N-Out announced expansion plans last year.



In-N-Out Burger is going back to where it all began.

The beloved burger chain announced this week it is moving out of its Irvine headquarters and headed back to Baldwin Park, where it was founded nearly 77 years ago.

The corporate reorganization will happen by 2029.

What we know:

In-N-Out Burger plans to bring its West Coast headquarters team back together under one roof.

The chain currently maintains two offices - one in Irvine and the other in Baldwin Park.

With the closure of the Irvine office by 2029, In-N-Out's headquarters will move to Baldwin Park, where the company was founded in 1948.

In-N-Out Burger in Baldwin Park, 2022. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

A new Eastern Territory office is under construction in Franklin, Tennessee, where the company announced expansion plans last year. That office is planned to open in late 2026.

What they're saying:

Lynsi Snyder, owner and president of In-N-Out Burger and granddaughter of company founders Harry and Esther Snyder, said the decision was made with the support of her family "because it brings our In-N-Out family back together in a way that helps us better serve our customers, who are the most important priority," she in a statement.

"In every decision about the future of In-N-Out Burger, I give strong consideration to what my grandparents and my family would think is best for our company."

What's next:

In-N-Out's corporate employees will be relocated to either Baldwin Park or Tennessee.

"Some of our associates will be relocating to Tennessee, which makes it even more important to centralize our western headquarters in one location, and our company's deepest roots are in Baldwin Park," Snyder said. "Our West Coast family will be together in one place, where In-N-Out Burger began."

The backstory:

In-N-Out opened its first store in 1948 in Baldwin Park. Its current Baldwin Park offices are less than a mile away.

In 1994, the company established its corporate office in Irvine.

The move began under the leadership of Snyder's uncle, Rich Snyder, before he passed away in 1993.

In-N-Out has over 42,000 associates working in more than 400 stores and offices throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Colorado, and Idaho.

The company is solely owned and operated by the Snyder family.