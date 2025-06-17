In-N-Out Burger hit with $3.2M lawsuit after former employee claims he was fired for his hairstyle

The Brief A former In-N-Out Burger employee is suing the restaurant chain. The lawsuit was filed by 21-year-old Elijah Obeng who worked at the Compton location. Obeng, who is African American, alleges he was fired for his hairstyle.



In-N-Out Burger faces a lawsuit of at least $3.2 million after a former employee alleged he was fired for his hairstyle.

What we know:

The lawsuit states that 21-year-old Elijah Obeng, who is Black, endured severe emotional distress after he was unfairly targeted by the burger chain’s dress code after refusing to comply with the company's rule of wearing hats with his hair tucked in.

Despite trying to follow the policy by braiding his hair, he was still told to get rid of his sideburns, which he saw as part of his cultural identity.

After Obeng determined he would resist the hair policy, he claims he started being treated differently from his fellow employees, including being disciplined for matters that were overlooked when committed by others, according to the suit.

The suit further states Obeng's work was also scrutinized more, and he was denied chances for promotions.

The other side:

In-N-Out cites other issues for the firing, including Obeng's past write-ups.

Dig deeper:

In July 2019, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 188, commonly known as the "Crown Act." The law prohibits employers and schools from discrimination based on natural hair or hairstyles.