In-N-Out removes ingredients from some menu items amid FDA push to eliminate synthetic food dyes

The federal government is moving to eliminate petroleum-based synthetic dyes from the U.S. food supply. The initiative, led by the Department of Health and Human Services and the Food and Drug Administration, marks a significant shift toward natural food coloring alternatives. Food chains like In-N-Out are already responding to the changes, though some details remain unclear.

What we know:

In-N-Out has announced it will remove artificial coloring from its strawberry milkshake and pink lemonade. The chain will also replace high-fructose corn syrup in its ketchup with real sugar. The company has not specified which dyes will be removed overall or whether their colors will be replaced with natural alternatives.

The move follows the FDA's announced plans to phase out synthetic dyes in the American food supply over the next several years, citing concerns about links to ADHD, neurological issues, and even cancer.

"These poisonous compounds offer no nutritional benefit and pose real, measurable dangers to our children’s health and development," said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., appearing before a Seneate health committee Wednesday.



The FDA is taking steps to:

Revoke authorization for Citrus Red No. 2 and Orange B in the coming months.

Eliminate FD&C Green No. 3, Red No. 40, Yellow No. 5, Yellow No. 6, Blue No. 1, and Blue No. 2 by the end of next year.

Fast-track natural alternatives such as calcium phosphate, Galdieria extract blue, and butterfly pea flower extract.

Partner with the NIH to study how food additives impact children’s health.

What we don't know:

The FDA has not yet detailed when or how food manufacturers will be required to replace the banned dyes with approved natural options. In-N-Out has not shared whether changes will extend beyond the two products mentioned.

Timeline:

Last month, the FDA and HHS officially announced their push to phase out petroleum-based synthetic dyes. Soon after, the FDA approved the use of several natural color additives, including Galdieria extract blue, butterfly pea flower extract, and calcium phosphate.

The backstory:

Synthetic dyes have long been used in American food products, despite growing concerns over their health impacts. In contrast, countries in Europe and Canada have already moved toward natural food coloring.

As the FDA continues its transition away from synthetic dyes, more food companies are expected to make changes. But the full scope—and the health outcomes—remain to be seen.

