This California burger chain is America's favorite, according to Yelp

In honor of National Burger Day, Yelp released its list of the top 25 burger chains in the U.S.

"From nationwide favorites to iconic staples and emerging brands, the best burger joints are building fan bases by flipping great patties," they wrote.

To get these results, Yelp analyzed reviews for brands with over 100 locations that operate in multiple states and are primarily recognized under "burgers" on Yelp.

In-N-Out Burger Voted #1:

California-based In-N-Out Burger took the top spot with more than 120,000 Yelp reviews across more than 400 locations, and an overall general satisfaction from customers.

"We are delighted to learn that In-N-Out was recognized as the top burger chain in the U.S. in Yelp’s recent report," Denny Warnick, chief operating officer, told Fox News Digital.

In-N-Out's menu has remained mostly unchanged over the years, with the signature Double Double burger consistently ranking as a fan favorite.

Most recently, the chain announced it is removing artificial coloring from their Strawberry Shakes and Signature Pink Lemonade in response to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's plan to phase out synthetic dies by 2026.

Earlier this year, In-N-out announced it is closing its office in Irvine and moving staff to its office in Baldwin Park, close to the very first restaurant opened in 1948 by Harry and Esther Snyder.

The company is also opening an office in the Nashville area, set to open in 2026.

To this day, the company is owned and operated by the Snyder family.

None of the locations are franchised.

Another CA Chain Ranks #2:

Coming in second place is another California-based chain, The Habit Burger & Grill.

Known for their signature Charburger, the chain boasts locations between the western and eastern U.S.

Other customer favorites include the Santa Barbara Char - served on sourdough with avocado - and the Teriyaki Char With Cheese - a chargrilled patty covered in teriyaki sauce and topped with a grilled pineapple.

The Habit also serves up some unique sides, like its tempura green beans.

NY-based Shake Shack in Top 3:

Shake Shack ranked third favorite burger nationwide, but took the #1 spot in the Northeast region.

The chain's New York location boasts more than 5,800 reviews, with customers raving about the signature ShackBurger and the secret "Shack Sauce" that completes the perfect meal.

Customers also noted the chain's vegetarian options, such as the Shroom Burger and Veggie Shack.

Fave Burgers By Region:

When it comes to favorite burger by region, tastes vary, according to Yelp's rankings.

In the West, In-N-Out reigns supreme, while Shake Shack is the favorite in the Northeast. Culver's took the top spot for the Midwest and South regions.

Top 25 Burger Chains:

Here are America's top 25 burger chains, according to Yelp:

In-N-Out Habit Burger & Grill Shake Shack Culver's Island Fine Burgers and Drinks Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers Five Guys Burgers & Fries Wayback Burgers MOOYAH Red Robin Jack in the Box Cook Out BurgerFi Whataburger Wahlburgers Smashburger McDonald's Sonic Drive-In Burger King White Castle Fatburger Wendy's Carl's Jr. Checker's/Rally's Steak 'n Shake

You can see more of Yelp's analysis on their website.