In Depth: Supervisor Kathryn Barger

Hal Eisner is joined by Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger to talk about the firearm and ammunition restrictions passed by the Board this week and what impact they might have on violent crime in LA County.

Barger also discusses what progress LA County is making on homelessness, and how the roles of LA City and LA County differ in how they are working to stem the crisis.

She talks about the efforts the Board is making on trying to find solutions to the mental health issues plaguing the County, and how they are making an effort to find more beds in mental health facilities to handle the crush of patients who need them.

We touch on the 211 system and how it can help people find information about County services.

Hal and Barger talk about the recent extension of the County’s eviction moratorium and the fund that is being set up to help property owners who may be in bad shape from lack of rent payments for three years.