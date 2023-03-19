In Depth: Glendale

Hal Eisner is joined by Mayor of Glendale Ardy Kassakhianm, who talks about what makes the city unique, including its remarkably low crime rate, its prominent Armenian population. and its reputation as a shopping mecca.

Corrie Siegel, the Executive Director of the Museum of Neon Art, joins Hal to discuss the museum, its exhibits, the history that it embodies, and its programs for education and exploration as it brings back its bus and walking tours.

Shant Sahakian, Executive Director of the Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center, talks to Hal about the construction of the museum, which is due to be finished in 2025. Sahakian tells us about the exhibits and offerings that will be a part of the museum, including a kitchen that can provide ethnic food preparation.