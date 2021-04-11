In Depth discusses taxes, finance and Asian hate

Marla Tellez hosts in place of Hal Eisner in this weeks In Depth.

SEGMENT ONE – TAXES:

Tellez is joined by Certified Financial Planner Bobbi Rebell, who tells us about some of the changes that will be facing those filing their federal taxes this year. Those changes include the taxable status of stimulus payments, unemployment benefits, PPP loans, and also a nasty surprise for those working from home who want to deduct their home offices.

SEGMENT TWO - FINANCES:

Marla is back with Bobbi Rebell to talk about ways to improve your handling of finances. She discusses why you should strive not to get a tax refund, but what to do with that tax refund if you get one. She also talks about the difference between "good debt" and "bad debt."

SEGMENT THREE – ASIAN HATE:

Marla is joined by Professor Susie Lan Cassel. She is a professor at Cal State University-San Marcos. She has spent years researching the Chinese in America. She discusses the historical context of stereotyping of Asian women as "hypersexualized" and either depicted as the dangerous "Dragon Lady" or the helpless and submissive "China Doll."

She also discusses how these stereotypes could lead to the type of violence against Asian women we saw in the Atlanta mass killings last March.

SEGMENT FOUR:

We have an update on Hal and Joab Perez after their accident. The two are now recovering from their injuries and undergoing physical therapy.

