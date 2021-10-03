Huntington Beach oil spill: Beaches closed as crews attempt to clean up shoreline

article

Some beaches along Orange County are closed after 126,000 gallons of oil spilled into the waters off Huntington Beach.

According to the city, the shoreline between the Huntington Beach Pier to the Santa Ana River Jetty is closed until further notice. State beaches in the city are also closed.

During a press conference Sunday, Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr said the closures could last anywhere from a few weeks to a few months.

Due to the toxicity created by the spill, city leaders are urging everyone to stay away from the beach and avoid coming into contact with the oiled areas. No swimming, surfing or fishing will be allowed at this time.

The spill is measured at 5.8 nautical miles long and runs from Huntington Beach Pier to Newport Beach. Cleanup efforts are underway by federal, state and regional response teams.

According to Carr, crews have been going around the beach notifying people of the spill and directing them to leave the area.

Several beach closure signs were placed around the area.

The spill was reported around 9 a.m. Saturday. The spill emanated from a facility operated by Beta Offshore about five miles off the coast, and was likely caused by a pipeline leak.

Carr described the situation as a "potential ecologic disaster,'' and said some of the oil had reached the shore and was impacting the Talbert Marshlands and the Santa Ana River Trail.

Several dead fish and birds have been reported. The California Department of Fish & Wildlife set up the Oiled Wildlife Care Network hotline, at 877-823-6826, for people to call if they see wildlife impacted from the oil. Members of the public were urged not to approach any animals themselves.

