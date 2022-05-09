How to watch the total lunar eclipse in SoCal

Southern California's first total lunar eclipse of the year is just around the corner!

The Moon will enter the Earth's shadow - thus creating the total lunar eclipse - on the night of May 15.

According to NASA, this is the first total lunar eclipse since May 2021.

"The penumbra is the part of the Earth's shadow where the Sun is only partially covered by the Earth," NASA explained. "The umbra is where the Sun is completely hidden. The Moon's appearance isn't affected much by the penumbra."

You'll want to look to the skies around 7 p.m. PST - that's when the real action begins, according to NASA. That's when the moon starts to disappear as it enters the umbra.

An hour later as it's within the umbra, the moon will appear a "ghostly copper color."

The total lunar eclipse will last for about an hour-and-a-half before the moon begins to emerge from the central shadow.

Advertisement

Fun fact - throughout the eclipse, the moon is moving throughout the constellation Libra, NASA said.