How to keep your kids and pets safe during a heatwave

A summer like heatwave is baking parts of Southern California.

A heat advisory is in effect for parts of Los Angeles County from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Friday.

Temperatures are expected to reach 100 °F, according to the National Weather Service.

As temperatures continue to rise, law enforcement officials are reminding people of the dangers of leaving kids and pets in hot cars.

According to a graphic shared by LAPD, if the temperature is 93 °F degrees outside, then inside your car the temperature increases to 106 °F just within 10 minutes. Within 20 minutes the temperature rises to 118 °F and within 30 minutes it rises to as high as 125 °F.

Officials say to never leave kids or pets inside vehicles, even if it is for a ‘quick minute’.

According to the National Weather Service, a car can go from a safe temperature to a dangerous temperature in just two minutes. Each year, dozens of children and pets, left in parked vehicles, die from hyperthermia, the NWS stated. Hyperthermia can also occur on a mild day with temperatures in the 70's.

The NWS listed the following facts online;

38 kids die each year by being left in an unattended vehicle

88% of the kids are under the age of 3

54% were forgotten by a caregiver

Animals can die of heatstroke within 15 minutes

They say cracking a car window doesn’t help. The NWS urges people to leave their pets at home when the weather is extremely hot and if you see a pet or child in an unattended vehicle to act quickly.

