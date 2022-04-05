A spring heat wave is coming to California

A heat advisory will be in effect in parts of Los Angeles County from 11 a.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Friday, with temperatures expected to reach 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The hottest temperatures are expected in the Santa Clarita, San Gabriel and San Fernando Valleys.

Temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees in Pasadena, San Gabriel and Pomona.

In the Los Angeles County mountain areas, a high wind warning is in effect until 3 a.m. Wednesday.

North winds are expected to reach between 25 mph and 40 mph with damaging gusts up to 65 mph in the Los Angeles County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica Mountain range.

Damaging winds can blow down large objects such as trees and power lines, and can cause power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles, the National Weather Service says.

In Orange County, a heat advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Friday as temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The hottest temperatures are expected in the Orange County inland areas, Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine, Orange, Fullerton and Mission Viejo, on Thursday and Friday.

A Heat Advisory goes into effect in the Inland Empire beginning 11 a.m. Wednesday through 6 p.m. Friday. The NWS predicts some communities could reach a high of 102 degrees.

Hot temperatures may cause heat-related illness in some people.

The National Weather Service recommends drinking plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned areas and out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors. Pets and young children should not be left in unattended vehicles.

Schedule strenuous outdoor activities to early morning or evening and know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight clothing when outdoors.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

