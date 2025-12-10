Comedian Andy Dick suffers apparent overdose in Hollywood, report

article

The Brief Andy Dick suffered an apparent overdose in Hollywood, according to TMZ. He is reportedly "alive and relieved" and doing okay. Dick has long struggled with drugs and alcohol.



Comedian Andy Dick suffered an apparent overdose, according to TMZ.

Video obtained by TMZ shows people in his Hollywood neighborhood rushing to help. Video shows Dick slumped over stairs outside a building Tuesday.

Witnesses told TMZ that his friends ran up to try and revive him, then called for an ambulance. A rep from the Los Angeles Fire Department told TMZ that they responded to the area for an overdose call of a 59-year-old man, and he was not transported to the hospital.

TMZ reported that they spoke with Dick Tuesday night, and he told them he was doing okay, but didn't elaborate on any details.

Previous run-ins with the law

Dig deeper:

Dick is no stranger to the law as he's been arrested multiple times in the past. He's also publicly struggled with drugs and alcohol.

In 2023, Dick was arrested in Riverside County for public intoxication and failing to register as a sex offender.

In May 2022, he was arrested on suspicion of felony sexual battery at a campground at O'Neill Regional Park in Trabuco Canyon.

In 2018, he was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery and other battery charges for groping a woman on a Los Angeles street.

He's been arrested and sued over several groping accusations, including a 2010 incident involving a bouncer and patron at a West Virginia bar. Criminal charges were dismissed after Dick completed a pretrial diversion program.

Dick is widely known for being on NBC’s "NewsRadio" and his own MTV program, "The Andy Dick Show."