FBI Alert: Beware of high-tech 'virtual kidnapping' scams

The Brief The FBI is warning the public about a rise in "virtual kidnapping" scams that demand ransom for a supposed loved one. Scammers are using altered photos or videos found online as "proof of life," often featuring inconsistencies like missing tattoos or scars. The criminals create a false sense of urgency, urging victims to always attempt to contact the loved one before paying any ransom.



The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is alerting the public about an increase in "virtual kidnapping" scams where criminals use altered photos from social media as fake "proof of life" to extort ransom money.

What we know:

Criminal actors typically initiate the scam by contacting victims via text message, claiming they have kidnapped a loved one and demanding a ransom.

According to the FBI, they often make significant claims of violence if the ransom is not paid immediately.

To convince the victim, the criminal sends what appears to be a genuine photo or video of the loved one.

However, the FBI warns that close inspection often reveals inaccuracies in the images when compared to confirmed photos, such as missing tattoos or scars and inaccurate body proportions.

Criminal actors sometimes use timed message features to limit the time victims have to analyze these images.

What you can do:

The FBI has provided several tips to help protect the public from these scams:

When posting missing person information online, be mindful that scammers may contact you with fake information regarding your loved one.

Avoid providing personal information to strangers while traveling.

Establish a code word only you or your loved ones know that you can use to communicate.

Scammers portray a false sense of urgency. Stop and think; do the kidnapper’s claims make sense?

Screenshot or record proof of life photos whenever possible.

Always attempt to contact your loved one before considering paying any ransom demand.

If you believe you have been a victim of a virtual kidnapping scam, please report the incident to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center at internet crime complaint center at ic3.gov.

When reporting, be sure to submit as much information as possible about the interaction including phone numbers, payment information, text and audio communications, and proof of life photos.