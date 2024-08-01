Another San Fernando Valley neighborhood hit by burglars

Residents remain on high alert after another San Fernando Valley neighborhood has been hit amid a string of burglaries in the area in recent weeks.

Around 2 a.m. Thursday, investigators said a dark-colored SUV with four suspects inside pulled up to a home in the hills above Sherman Oaks. The investigation reveals one of the suspects remained in the car as the getaway driver while three masked men broke into the home with a small crowbar.

A worker who was housesitting the property as it undergoes renovations was inside the home and confronted the suspects. The suspects then ran from the home empty-handed, got into the getaway car, and left the scene.

The suspects haven’t been identified and no arrests have been announced.

Sherman Oaks has become the latest Valley neighborhood targeted by burglars following incidents in Tarzana and Encino.

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department believe the burglary crews are connected.