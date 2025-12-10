In-N-Out Burger removes number '67' from system in response to viral '6-7' trend

In-N-Out Burger removed the number "67" from its ticket system after the viral "6-7" meme reportedly caused mobs of teenagers to flood restaurants.

People magazine confirmed with a Los Angeles employee on Tuesday that the burger chain officially removed the number from its system last month. The report came after several videos across social media featured young people erupting in chaotic cheering at In-N-Out locations when the number was announced.

"We have taken 67 out of our system, so whenever we're taking orders, it goes 66 to 68 because of people like you," one employee told a young man in a video .

The employee noted to People that the number "69" was also removed from the system for a similar reason.

The "6-7" originated from a song by rapper Skrilla, titled "Doot Doot (6 7)." The internet meme went viral after Charlotte Hornets basketball point guard LaMelo Ball popularized the term, using it as a reference to his height.

The trend triggers whenever either number — six or seven — comes up. Teens then shout "6-7!" repeatedly while gesturing with both palms up, alternating like a balance scale.

In October, Dictionary.com listed "6-7" as the 2025 Word of the Year , saying the term "shows how seamlessly today’s slang blends digital humor, sports culture and generational creativity."

"It's part inside joke, part social signal and part performance. When people say it, they're not just repeating a meme; they're shouting a feeling. It's one of the first Words of the Year that works as an interjection, a burst of energy that spreads and connects people long before anyone agrees on what it actually means," Steve Johnson, director of lexicography for the Dictionary Media Group at IXL Learning, said in a statement.

