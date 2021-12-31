Hometown Pride: Meet the man behind ‘1LOVEIE’

A business in Riverside is getting some recognition for its love of the Inland Empire.

1LOVEIE, which stands for "One Love Inland Empire," has a mission to create a strong sense of hometown pride and positively represent the region. The brand sells a variety of items including shoes, hats, and t-shirts.

Justin Hudson, the CEO and Founder of 1LOVEIE, explained on Good Day LA that the brand also stands for "one love for everything."

"Everything we do, we should do it with love, so that’s what the brand is all about," he said.

Hudson said he became inspired to create the brand while on a trip to France.

"While I was there, people were asking me where I was from, and I kept saying ‘LA, but respectfully, I’m from the Inland Empire.’ So, I wanted to create a brand that represented our community but had an overall message of spreading peace, love, and unity for all," Hudson said.

After returning from the trip, he put his inspiration into action.

"I kept thinking I’m from the Inland Empire, I have all these amazing experiences, but I wasn’t sharing that with other people. So, when I got back, I said ‘you know what? I could really do this,’" he explained.

Hudson’s enthusiasm for his hometown is contagious.

"The Inland Empire is a great community…we need more people to come and see the beauty of the Inland Empire," he added.

He describes the reaction to the brand as "amazing," and refers to his customers as "family members." Hudson also noted that some family members have come into the store with ILOVEIE logo tattoos.

"When we see stuff like that, it just lets us know that we’re doing the right thing," he said.

The brand recently held a toy drive and plans to do more community events in the future.

Hudson says the brand has received orders from patrons from Southern California to Australia.

"Our message is no matter where you’re from, together we are one," he said.

1LOVEIE operates two store locations, which can be found at the Galleria at Tyler and in Riverside and Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga.

