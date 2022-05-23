Homeless man dies after being shot in head while sleeping in wheelchair

An elderly man who had been shot in the head near a South Los Angeles McDonald's last week has died, according to police.

The victim, a man in his 70s who according to officials lived in a nearby homeless encampment, was shot on Tuesday, May 17, around 11:30 p.m. at the McDonald's restaurant on Century Boulevard and Wester Avenue.

According to police, a woman walked up to the elderly man, who was sleeping in his wheelchair outside, and shot him once in the head. Police say the woman then ran away from the scene in an unknown direction.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Elderly man in grave condition after 'unprovoked' shooting in South LA: police

SUGGESTED: Charges: Mom fatally shot 6-year-old son, hid his body in trunk of car

Advertisement

Police continue to investigate the shooting and say the shooting was unprovoked. There are currently no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call police