Homeless man dies after being shot in head while sleeping in wheelchair

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
An elderly man is fighting for his life at the hospital after he was shot by a woman in South Los Angeles overnight.

LOS ANGELES - An elderly man who had been shot in the head near a South Los Angeles McDonald's last week has died, according to police. 

The victim, a man in his 70s who according to officials lived in a nearby homeless encampment, was shot on Tuesday, May 17, around 11:30 p.m. at the McDonald's restaurant on Century Boulevard and Wester Avenue.

According to police, a woman walked up to the elderly man, who was sleeping in his wheelchair outside, and shot him once in the head. Police say the woman then ran away from the scene in an unknown direction. 

Police continue to investigate the shooting and say the shooting was unprovoked. There are currently no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call police