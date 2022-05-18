Elderly man in wheelchair shot in South LA

An elderly man is in grave condition after he was shot by a woman in South Los Angeles overnight.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday outside the McDonald's on Century Boulevard and Wester Avenue.

According to police, a woman walked up the elderly victim who was sitting in his wheelchair outside and shot him once in the head.

The woman then ran away from the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is currently in surgery.

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

