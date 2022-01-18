Homeless man charged with killing Los Angeles nurse at Union Station

One man has been charged with the murder of a Los Angeles County nurse at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, LA County District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday.

Kerry Bell was charged with murdering Sandra Shells, who worked as a nurse at LAC+USC Medical Center. Shells was attacked shortly after 5 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13, at a bus stop on Cesar Chavez Avenue and Vignes Street. According to investigators, Bell punched Shells so hard that she fell to the concrete, fracturing her skull. The investigation reveals she was attacked for no apparent reason. She died days in the hospital three days later. She was 70 years old.

"Sandra Shells unselfishly dedicated her life to caring for others in their time of need," Gascón said in a statement Tuesday. "To lose such a valuable member of our community is tragic and my office will hold accountable the person responsible for her death."

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore commented on Shells' death on social media, calling it "tragic and senseless," adding, "This victim lived her life for others. We are falling short."

Bell is in his 40s and is experiencing homelessness. Police say he did have a police record with multiple violent crimes.

The LAPD is still investigating this case.

