Homeless man out on parole accused of attempting to rape female jogger in Santa Monica

A homeless man was arrested in Santa Monica for the attempted rape of a female jogger, according to police.

It happened Monday around 7:15 a.m. in the 2000 block of Ocean Front Walk.

An investigation revealed the victim, a woman from Venice, was jogging southbound on the beach path when the suspect, identified as Malcolm Jimmy Ward, Jr., allegedly grabbed her ponytail from behind, knocking her to the ground. The woman was dragged several feet to the bathrooms, according to authorities, and told police she believed Ward intended to sexually assault her.

Witnesses were able to thwart the attack until police arrived and Ward was taken into custody.

Ward was out on parole for assault with a deadly weapon when the attack occurred, officials said.

Ward is being held without bail and charged with felony counts of kidnapping, assault with intent to commit rape, and violation of parole.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Detective James McCoy at james.mccoy@santamonica.gov or CrimeTips@santamonica.gov.