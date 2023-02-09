Several cars destroyed in Hollywood Hills carport fire

Several cars were severely damaged or completely destroyed after a massive fire ignited inside a carport in the Hollywood Hills late Wednesday night.

Los Angeles City firefighters were called to an area near Laurel Canyon and Hollywood boulevards around 11:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported and firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to nearby apartments.

It was a busy night for crews in the area. A few hours later, a massive blaze broke out at a small strip mall in Hollywood.

RELATED: Hollywood laundromat destroyed after fierce fire rips through strip mall

The cause of both fires is under investigation.

