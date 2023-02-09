Hollywood laundromat destroyed after fierce fire rips through strip mall

Los Angeles City firefighters knocked down a fierce fire that broke out at a small strip mall in Hollywood overnight.

Just after 2 a.m. Thursday, firefighters were called to a strip mall located near the intersection of Cahuenga Boulevard and Franklin Avenue. Video shows flames were shooting through the roof and at one point, crews went into defensive mode. The fire was extinguished by a team of 80 firefighters by 3:30 a.m.

The fire spread through the attic of the laundromat business, where fire officials believe it started before moving to the shared attic space with the 7-Eleven.

No injuries were reported.

The clerk working at the 7-Eleven overnight told FOX 11 he believes the fire started due to an electrical issue. However, the official cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Cahuenga Blvd. remains closed in both directions from Hollywood Blvd. to Franklin Ave.