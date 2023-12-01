Man jumps into action after fire breaks out at Hollywood duplex

A local man is being hailed as a hero after a large fire broke out at a duplex in Hollywood on Friday morning.

Los Angeles City firefighters were called to the 1100 block of N. Berendo Street, at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard, around 6 a.m.

Hollywood resident Louis Robinson not only contacted authorities after he saw the flames, but he, along with his girlfriend, also went door to door to notify residents, making sure they were awake and got out safely.

"That’s all I was really worried about, making sure that everyone was able to get out safely," Robinson told FOX 11’s Gigi Graciette.

Crews at the scene were told the house was either under construction or abandoned at the time of the fire.

Robinson added this isn’t the first fire to break out at the home and that another fire occurred about six months ago.

"There’s always a lot of trash and debris outside when walking by and you don’t see that at the other houses," Robinson said.

Law enforcement sources believe squatters may have occupied the home.

The duplex was deemed a total loss.

Arson investigators were called to the scene to determine how the fire started.