Holiday Magic to return to Disneyland

Holiday festivities will be back at Disneyland!

After last winter's festivities were canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions across California, Disney announced Holiday Magic will return from Friday, November 12 through Sunday, January 9, 2022.

In addition to the parks being decked out for the holidays, Santa Claus will make his return and your favorite Disney characters will be dressed in holiday outfits.

Those interested in learning more on the Holiday Magic can click here for more information.

