Hiker missing in Angeles National Forest found safe after community member pinpoints location from photo

Officials are crediting a photo that was used to help locate a missing hiker in the Angeles National Forest.

45-year-old Rene Compean was reported missing Monday, April 12 around 6 p.m. by his friend.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Compean sent a text message and photo to his friend stating that he was lost and his cellphone was dying. The picture depicting him sitting on a trail with a possible burn area near a mountain visible below.

His friend then notified the Crescenta Valley Sheriff's Station and a search was initiated.

Officials soon found Compean's car near Buckhorn Campground and Trailhead in Pearblossom in the Antelope Valley, though it was unknown which trail he took.

"They searched throughout the night without success and a new team was assembled first thing this morning to continue the search," read a post from the sheriff’s department.

Officials say Compean did not have his "location" on for his phone, so team members were unable to locate him the photo.

On Tuesday, Search and Rescue team members circulated the photo to the community in hopes of someone being able to recognize the location in which the photo was taken. Soon after, an avid hiker was able to pinpoint the location and shared details with the sheriff’s department.

Search crews then flew out to the area of Twin Peaks East and Triplet Rocks where they eventually found Compean.

He was airlifted to safety and appeared to be in good condition.

Officials with the Angeles National Forest are reminding hikers to be prepared when venturing out into the mountain terrain and to share their location and/or GPS coordinates in case of an emergency.

