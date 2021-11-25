Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
until THU 9:00 AM PST, Antelope Valley
6
Hard Freeze Watch
from FRI 2:00 AM PST until FRI 9:00 AM PST, Antelope Valley
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
High Wind Warning
until THU 9:00 AM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley
High Wind Warning
until THU 3:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Mountains
Red Flag Warning
until THU 3:00 PM PST, Orange County Coastal

High winds cause damage across Southern California

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:03AM
Weather
FOX 11

Wild winds cause damage across SoCal

Santa Ana winds blasted Southern California overnight.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - High winds caused damage across Southern California as a Red Flag Warning remains in effect through Friday evening.

RELATED: Gusty Santa Ana winds set to return by Thanksgiving Day prompting Red Flag Warning

The wild winds were powerful enough to bring down trees in Woodland Hills and North Hollywood. Overnight, wind gusts were recorded up to nearly 80 mph. 

According to the National Weather Forecast, northeast winds from 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph were expected below mountain passes and canyons from Malibu to the Hollywood Hills.

Thanksgiving Day Forecast

The latest forecast for the greater Los Angeles area, including beaches, valleys and desert regions.

Forecasters also warned driving would be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. 

Southern California Edison warned of potential power outages for customers on Thanksgiving. 

RELATED: High winds expected to cause power outages in parts of LA County

High winds cause damage across Southern California

Santa Ana winds caused damage across portions of Southern California.

In addition to winds, residents in the Antelope Valley area were under a Hard Freeze Warning through 9 a.m. Thursday.

On Thanksgiving, hot, dry, and windy conditions were expected across the region. 

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.


 