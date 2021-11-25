High winds cause damage across Southern California

High winds caused damage across Southern California as a Red Flag Warning remains in effect through Friday evening.

RELATED: Gusty Santa Ana winds set to return by Thanksgiving Day prompting Red Flag Warning

The wild winds were powerful enough to bring down trees in Woodland Hills and North Hollywood. Overnight, wind gusts were recorded up to nearly 80 mph.

According to the National Weather Forecast, northeast winds from 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph were expected below mountain passes and canyons from Malibu to the Hollywood Hills.

Forecasters also warned driving would be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Southern California Edison warned of potential power outages for customers on Thanksgiving.

RELATED: High winds expected to cause power outages in parts of LA County

In addition to winds, residents in the Antelope Valley area were under a Hard Freeze Warning through 9 a.m. Thursday.

On Thanksgiving, hot, dry, and windy conditions were expected across the region.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

Advertisement



