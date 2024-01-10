High surf, dangerous rip currents return to SoCal beaches

A High Surf Advisory has been issued for Ventura and Los Angeles counties as high surf and strong rip currents return to Southern California beaches.

The advisory for elevated to high surf is in effect from Wednesday to Thursday, with between 4 and 7 feet building to up to 9 feet by Thursday expected, according to the National Weather Service.

The surf is likely to peak Wednesday night into Thursday, forecasters said.

This raises the risk of coastal flooding and dangerous conditions for anyone who enters the ocean, officials said. People are reminded to avoid rock jetties and keep all eyes on the ocean. When possible, remain out of the water as swimming conditions are hazardous due to the strong rip currents.

SUGGESTED:

Last month, streets in Ventura were hit by several feet of water due to the high surf. A rogue wave near Seaward Avenue was caught on camera breaking through the barrier, sending people running.

"Some of the cars that were parked were washed down into the intersection, into each other, as well as people that were walking by. So people were pushed out of the way," said Captain Brian McGrath, of Ventura County Fire Department.



