5 hurt in high-speed pursuit ending in crash in Los Feliz

A high-speed pursuit ended in a three-car collision that left five people hurt in Los Feliz, according to authorities.

According to police, officers were responding to a call for a possible stolen vehicle in the area near Western and Franklin avenues around 1 a.m. The suspect car collided with two other vehicles, police said, including a pickup truck driven by a public utility worker.

One of two suspects ran away from the crash scene and fled into a residential area but was later taken into custody, police said. Another suspect was also apprehended.

One victim remains in critical condition at the hospital; the other four are expected to survive, police said.

The intersection remains closed as the investigation continues.

