Here's how much money it takes to be considered wealthy in California

Having a net worth of millions of dollars is considered just "comfortable" depending on where you live in the U.S., according to a new survey.

Financial services company Charles Schwab released its annual Modern Wealth Survey in which it analyzed 12 of the largest U.S. metro areas and found that it takes a net worth of $2.2 million to be considered "wealthy" in the U.S. by other Americans. That's up from $1.9 million last year.

In Southern California (which the survey grouped Los Angeles and San Diego), the threshold for what is considered wealthy is $3.9 million. It's the second-highest total in the survey, trailing San Francisco, where the "wealthy" net worth is $5.1 million.

To be financially comfortable in Southern California, you'd need a net worth of $1.3 million.

Here's what it takes to be considered wealthy in 2022 by city ans ranked by net worth thresholds:

San Francisco: $5.1 million Southern California (includes Los Angeles and San Diego): $3.9 million New York City: $3.4 million Washington, D.C.: $3.3 million Seattle: $3.2 million Phoenix: $2.7 million Boston: $2.7 million Dallas: $2.6 million Houston: $2.6 million Atlanta: $2.5 million Chicago: $2.5 million Denver: $2.3 million

The online survey was conducted in early February, with a sample of 500 to 750 local residents for each metropolitan area, between the ages of 21 and 75.