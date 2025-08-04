Heat wave coming to Southern California: Here's when temperatures will spike

The Brief Southern California is preparing for its hottest weather of the summer, with temperatures expected to rise significantly starting on Wednesday. The heat is caused by a high-pressure system, which will push inland temperatures 5 to 10 degrees above normal and create a heightened fire risk. The peak of the heat wave is forecast for Thursday, with a cooldown expected to begin by Saturday.



Southern California this week is bracing for what appears to be the hottest weather so far this summer.

According to the National Weather Service, warmer-than-normal temperatures will begin on Wednesday and peak on Thursday across Southern California. Temperatures will rise sharply, as much as 10 degrees above normal, especially inland.

"This warming will push many interior areas to 4 to 6 degrees over normal, with 90s in the valleys and 100-103 degree readings in the western San Fernando Valley," the agency said.

The agency warns that potentially hazardous heat is possible on Friday, Aug. 8 through Sunday, Aug. 10.

"Most areas will end up 5 to 10 degrees above normal. Two exceptions will be the San Gabriel Valley, San Fernando Valley, and Calabasas area where max temps will be 10 to 12 degrees above normal."

Max temps in the valleys will range from 95 to 106 degrees, with the deserts sizzling with max temps from 105 to 107 degrees.

The hot temperatures are the result of a high-pressure system expanding over the region.

Accompanying the heat will be widespread strong winds, elevating fire weather danger.

The NWS has issued an elevated fire weather warning for Santa Barbara County from Wednesday, Aug. 6 to Saturday, Aug. 9 due to this increased heat.

Officials said heat advisories are likely for most of the Los Angeles area but will be issued towards the end of the week when temperatures will be hottest.

A cooldown is expected by Saturday, Aug. 9. According to the NWS, the only triple-digit heat will be found in the Antelope Valley, with the warmest valley locations reaching the mid-90s.