1 dead, 2 hospitalized from suspected overdose that prompted hazmat incident in LA neighborhood

One person is dead and two other people were hospitalized Monday morning suspected of overdosing on fentanyl in the area of Broadway-Manchester.

The hazmat team responded to the scene near 232 W. 115 Street around 8: 55 a.m. to investigate possible exposure to an "undetermined product."

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, two people were found inside a vehicle in critical condition, and a third person was found outside the vehicle with minor conditions.

One person, a 28-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

One man in his 30s was transported to the hospital in serious condition, and another man in his 30s was transported to the hospital in fair condition, authorities said.

"The evidence on scene indicates an overdose resulting in a death which leads to the suspicion of the unknown substance being fentanyl," the LAFD said in a statement later Monday.

The Los Angeles Police Department was taking over the investigation.

Additional details were not immediately available.

