Hawthorne mother, boyfriend arrested in connection with death of 7-year-old daughter

A Hawthorne mother and her boyfriend are facing child abuse and murder charges in connection with the death of her 7-year-old daughter.

On September 9, officers with the Hawthorne Police Department responded to Martin Luther King Jr Community Hospital regarding calls of a possible child abuse case.

According to investigators, the child's mother and her boyfriend brought her to the emergency room unresponsive. Investigators say the victim sustained multiple injuries that were inconsistent with statements made by the mother and her boyfriend.

During their investigation officers searched the apartment of the mother and her boyfriend… the child lived with them.

Following the search, investigators soon arrested the victim’s mother, 30-year-old Ida Brockman and her boyfriend 29-year-old Malachi Whalen.

Whalen was charged with one count of murder, one count of torture, and one count of child abuse resulting in death. Brockman was charged with one count of murder and one count of child abuse resulting in death.

Their bail has been set at $2.6 million each.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can remain anonymous by calling "Crime Stoppers" at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or visit them online at lacrimestoppers.org

