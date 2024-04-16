Man found shot to death in Coyote Creek bed in Hawaiian Gardens

An investigation was underway in Hawaiian Gardens after a man was found shot to death in a creek bed late Monday night.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said they received a 911 call around 11 p.m. about shots fired.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they heard gunshots and once the sound of gunfire stopped, they began the investigation. Upon canvassing the area, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in Coyote Creek near East Carson and Bloomfield streets. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A description of the suspect was not available.

Investigators said there are homeless encampments in the area and it’s unclear if the victim was experiencing homelessness.

Those with information are asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau.