Homeless woman shot and killed in Westlake District

An investigation was underway in the Westlake District after a woman was shot and killed overnight, authorities said.

Los Angeles homicide detectives believe the victim was experiencing homelessness and lived in one of the encampments in the area.

Officials said around 2:25 a.m. Monday, they received a 911 call from someone who reported shots fired on the corner of Lucas Street and Ingraham Avenue. When first responders arrived, they found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

A short time later, she was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Police have interviewed several people at a nearby encampment and said they heard arguing before shots were fired.

A description of the suspect was not available and the victim’s identity will be released once her next of kin is notified.

The investigation is ongoing.