Halloween Horror Nights returns to Universal Studios Hollywood

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood made its return to the public Thursday evening after the pandemic canceled last year's festivities.

The event features seven mazes, and the return of its iconic Terror Tram, scare zones and the hip hop dance crew, Jabbawockeez.

"This is a big night because Halloween Horror Nights is back and for our thousands and thousands of fans, they've been waiting for this for two years so we're happy to bring Halloween back to the people of Los Angeles," said John Murdy, the Creative Director for Halloween Horror Nights.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Murdy said the event does include new COVID-19 safety protocols. Attendees must wear masks inside all indoor spaces including the mazes. However, guests can go without a mask outdoors, though the park does recommend unvaccinated guests wear masks at all times. Social distancing is also encouraged.

"We've all adjusted to a new normal in the world and this is one of the first times the public is coming together again to celebrate things we all love like Halloween," said Murdy.

The event was sold out Thursday.

Advertisement

Event dates are September 9-12, 16-19, 23-26, 30 and October 1-3, 7-10, 14-17, 21-24, 28-31; tickets are available for purchase here.