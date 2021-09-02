LIST: Spooky and fun Halloween events happening around SoCal

article

It’s time for witches and ghosts to come out and play as Halloween quickly approaches.

The haunting season is in full swing this year, with dozens of spooky, scary and family-friendly events occurring in Southern California. From haunted houses and hayrides to escape rooms and thrilling coasters, there is something fun for everyone.

Below is a list of events happening around SoCal.

Theme Parks

Six Flags Fright Fest: The spooky monsters come out to play at this Terrifying theme park. Walk through haunted mazes, a cemetery and come face to face with monsters in the scare zones. Visitors can also scream their lungs out on the park’s thrilling coasters. Fright Fest also features live entertainment, games and shows. The event is held on select dates from September 11 to October 31. Tickets are on sale now at sixflags.com/magicmountain.

Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights: The movies come to life at Halloween Horror Nights. This year the park will feature mazes from the hit movies "The Exorcist," "Texas Chainsaw Massacre," "The Bride of Frankenstein" and so much more. There are scare zones throughout the park and live entertainment. Horror Nights is held on select dates starting September 9 to October 31. For ticket information visit hollywood.halloweenhorrornights.com.

Knott’s Scary Farm: Knott's Scary Farm is known as SoCal’s largest and most haunted Halloween event. This year attractions feature Paranormal Inc., the Gore-ing ‘20s, CarnEVIL, Boo-fest and so much more. More than 1,000 horrifying creatures lurk in the dark ready to scare visitors. Knott's Scary Farm is held on select dates from September 16 to October 31. More information can be found online at knotts.com.

Disney's Oogie Boogie Bash: Trick or treat with Minnie and Mickey at Disney’s California Adventure Park. Guests can wear their costumes and hang out with their favorite Disney character. Guests can enjoy spooky but delicious foods and drinks, out-of-the-world décor, live entertainment, including a frightful parade and of course the iconic Disney rides and attractions. Oogie Boogie Bash is held on select night in September and October. More info can be found at disneyland.disney.go.com.

Los Angeles County

Los Angeles Haunted Hayride: The iconic Haunted Hayride is back with vengeance this year. Take a spooky ride through the neighborhood of Midnight Falls where the witch of the woods and her army comes to life. Guests can also enjoy scare zones and other attractions. The Haunted Hayride is open select night from September 24 to October 31. Tickets are on sale at losangeleshauntedhayride.com.

Haunt ‘O Ween LA: Haunt ‘O Ween LA is an immersive family-friendly Halloween experience in Woodland Hills. The event features a playground full of spooky fun adventures for people of all ages. Visitors can carve pumpkins, trick or treat, play games, get their face painted and enjoy live performances. Tickets are available at socalhauntoween.com.

Delusion: Guests can take part in an interactive theater performance known as Reaper’s Remorse. Delusion is known as a "moving play" where guests move through various venues as the narrative unfolds. In this unique experience guests will get the chance to explore, climb, crawl and walk through terrifying venues. More information can be found at enterdelusion.com.

Freeform's 'Halloween Road': The fourth annual Halloween Road is back, but this year it will be a socially distant experience. The immersive event features attractions from popular movies like "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas," "Hocus Pocus," and "The Addams Family." The event also features games, live entertainment, a drag show, trick or treating, a beer and wine garden and so much more. The event takes place at Heritage Square Museum and is open to the public from October 1 to October 5. Visit freeform.com. for more information.

Orange County

Urban Legends Haunt: Experience a drive-thru Halloween haunt at the OC Fairgrounds. Guests can partake in an immersive storytelling and terrifying experience from the comfort and safety of their own car. The event features live entertainers and four interactive scare zones. More information can be found at urbanlegendshaunt.com.

Haunt of Halloween: Guests can enjoy interactive mazes and scare zones at Haunt of Halloween in Mission Viejo. The event features a terrifying maze for adults but also Halloween fun for kids with a not-so-scary haunted maze, trick or treating and pumpkin carving. Other unique attractions include a face-your-fears sensory attraction, an up close horror pop up, shows and even a reptile exhibit. Visit hauntofhalloween.com for more information.

Prism Haunt: This year Prism Haunted House will have a new walk-through maze that features projection mapping, movie-quality special effects, and live monsters. The event also features ‘The Museum Of Life’ where guests can explore eerie oddities gathered from around the known universe. Find more information at prismhauntedhouse.com.

The 17th Door: The 17th Door is a timed haunt experience that takes guests approximately 34 minutes to finish. It's known as one of California's longest haunted mazes and it might be one of the scariest too… guests have to sign a waiver to enter. If guests can't handle the scare there is a safe word to get out. Guests can also experience the "Field Trip" which is an additional 45 minute experience and the "Virtual Reality" which adds on an additional 15 minute experience. It's a unique experience not to be missed. Ticket information can be found at the17thdoor.com.

Riverside County

Coffin Creek: Guests can enter the Brimstone Asylum, the Dark Realm and so much more with their five terrifying attractions. Guests can also enjoy the Dark Shadow Market Place. Coffin Creek is open every weekend in October. Visit coffincreek.com for more info.

Temecula Terror: Temecula Terror is one of the Inland Empire’s newest haunted attraction. The event features three mazes and a giant scare zone; there’s even creepy cocktails for adults and a kid zone for the little monsters to explore. Take a chilling walk down Hyde Street, run through Butterfield Asylum and explore the small town cemetery at the Crypt. Temecula Terror opens to the public on October 1st. Visit their website at temeculaterror.com for more info.

San Bernardino County

Dark Harvest Haunted Attraction: Dark Harvest is the only haunted corn maze in Southern California and takes about 30 minutes to complete. In addition to the corn maze, the event features a zombie paintball attraction, scare zone, carnival rides, food vendors, a petting zoo, a sunflower patch and tons of pumpkins. Dark Harvest is now part of Frosty's Forest. Dark Harvest will be open select nights starting September 30 through October 31. More information can be found online at darkharvesthaunt.com.

Pumpkins in the Pines: It's pumpkins galore at Sky Park. There's family fun for everyone at this unique pumpkin patch. Families can enjoy picking their own pumpkin, painting and carving it. Kids can also enjoy a scavenger hunt. Sky Park also hosts Saturday skate nights. Find more information at skyparksantasvillage.com/pumpkins.

