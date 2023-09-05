Gun violence restraining order tracking policy passes through LA City Council

The Los Angeles City Council approved a policy on Tuesday that will track gun violence restraining orders filed against people who pose a danger to themselves or others.

The council voted 14-0 in support of the recommendations included in a report from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The newly approved policy recommends the creation of a database for both the LAPD and the City Attorney's office to track gun violence emergency protective orders and temporary firearm restraining orders.

It also suggests that LA City Council partner with the LA County Office of Violence Prevention in order to increase community awareness about gun violence restraining orders.

According to officials, the database will ensure proper follow-up, within a 21-day time frame, for the subject of the protective order.

The policy could also implement "long-term gun violence restraining orders," which would limit individuals on that list from accessing firearms for up to five years.

The report also noted that gun violence restraining order denials and inquiries should also be tracked.

A primary aim of the policy is to raise awareness of gun violence restraining orders. In addition to law enforcement, anyone from family members and significant others to employers and colleagues can file a gun violence restraining order against an individual believed to be facing a crisis and at risk of lethal behavior.

The report and subsequent policy was inspired by Councilmember Tim McOsker's work in promoting and tracking California Red Flag laws.

"California's Red Flag law allows employers, coworkers, teachers and family to seek a court order to remove firearms from a person they perceive as potentially dangerous," McOsker's motion read. "Through removing firearms, even temporarily, from the possession of a person who is considered a threat to others, red flag laws are a tool to prevent gun violence."

City News Service contributed to this report.