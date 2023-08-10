California gun deaths highest in this county, map shows

Gun homicides happen the most in the greater Los Angeles area more than any other part of California, according to a new study.

Hope and Heal released a map in partnership with Romo GIS Enterprise analyzing gun data representing the density of gun homicides in California counties between 2014 and 2019.

In California's LA area and Bay Area alone, 5,900 gun deaths were reported - that's more than 46% of all state gun deaths over the nine-year period alone.

In LA County, 3,800+ gun homicides took place between 2014 and 2019. San Bernardino County followed with 863, then Orange County (394), Riverside County (697), San Diego County (584), Ventura County (145), and Santa Barbara County coming in last (110).

In the Bay Area, there were around 2,100 gun deaths overall in the nine-year period. Alameda County topped the list (951), followed by Contra Costa County (416), Santa Clara County (320), San Francisco County (287), Solano County (196), San Mateo County (82), Sonoma County (69), Marin County (32), and Napa County (21).

Statewide, the number of gun deaths in the state increased after 2019, peaking in 2021 but decreasing in 2022.

"One important finding from the data is the need to separate and examine different types of gun homicides, particularly those related to intimate partner violence. Currently, general homicide data from law enforcement agencies often overlook the impact and frequency of intimate partner homicides, leading to misconceptions about the primary drivers of gun violence," said Cuco Rodriguez, Hope and Heal Fund’s Chief Strategist and Equity Officer.

To see the full map, tap or click here.