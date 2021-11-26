Group of young suspects stole hammers, crowbars at The Home Depot in Lakewood, deputies say

article

Deputies are searching for a group of grand theft auto suspects accused of targeting The Home Depot in Los Angeles County.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a possible grand theft auto at the Home Depot in the 5000 block of Hardwick Street in Lakewood.

LASD was told eight people – between the ages of 15 and 20 – stole hammers, crowbars and other tools from the store. LASD was told the group of suspects ran off in getaway vehicles parked outside The Home Depot.

The incident remains under investigation.

