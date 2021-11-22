Nordstrom smash-and-grab suspects lead LAPD on chase after using hammers to target Beverly Grove store

The search is on for a group of suspects accused of using hammers to break into a Beverly Grove business.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were in pursuit of the robbery suspects late Monday night. The group of suspects led police on a chase from the Fairfax District to Mid-City and then parts of South Los Angeles.

The chase suspects eventually ditched the car in the Vermont Vista neighborhood.

Authorities first responded to the call of a burglary at a Nordstrom in the 100 block of The Grove Drive. Monday night's incident comes as robbers targeted high-end retail stores across California. Over the weekend, a suspect tried to use a sledgehammer to break into one of the businesses in Beverly Hills – and failed due to the face that the windows they targeted were bulletproof.

SMASH-AND-GRABS IN CALIFORNIA

