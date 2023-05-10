Group exploring options for P-22's permanent memorial

Efforts are underway to create a permanent memorial for Los Angeles' beloved mountain lion, P-22.

The Los Angeles City Council voted to create a committee that will look into location and design for the memorial.

P-22 roamed Griffith Park for more than a decade before his death in Dec. 2022.

Hundreds have gathered for memorials and events commemorating P-22 since then.

The group will meet back again in four months to discuss their ideas.