Group exploring options for P-22's permanent memorial

By FOX 11
Published 
LOS ANGELES - Efforts are underway to create a permanent memorial for Los Angeles' beloved mountain lion, P-22.

The Los Angeles City Council voted to create a committee that will look into location and design for the memorial. 

P-22 roamed Griffith Park for more than a decade before his death in Dec. 2022. 

Hundreds have gathered for memorials and events commemorating P-22 since then. 

The group will meet back again in four months to discuss their ideas.