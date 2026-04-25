Rebecca Grossman, former Dodger face $100M civil trial over Iskander brothers' deaths

The Brief A wrongful death civil trial began Friday in Van Nuys against Rebecca Grossman and former MLB pitcher Scott Erickson for the 2020 deaths of Mark and Jacob Iskander. Grossman, already serving 15 years to life for murder, is accused alongside Erickson of racing SUVs through a Westlake Village crosswalk where the boys were struck. The Iskander family is seeking millions in damages—potentially exceeding $100 million—while both defendants deny liability and blame each other.



A wrongful death civil trial began Friday in Van Nuys against Rebecca Grossman and former MLB pitcher Scott Erickson for the 2020 deaths of the Iskander brothers in Westlake Village.

What we know:

Grossman is currently incarcerated, serving a sentence of 15 years to life after her 2024 conviction on two counts of second-degree murder.

The trial centers on the September 2020 crash that killed 11-year-old Mark and 8-year-old Jacob Iskander.

Prosecutors in the criminal case proved she was driving her white Mercedes SUV at speeds up to 81 mph while racing her then-boyfriend, Scott Erickson. While Erickson previously avoided jail by completing a safe-driving PSA, he is a primary defendant in this civil suit.

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The Iskanders' attorney, Brian Panish, stated that the family will seek substantial damages—estimated at over $100 million—to "punish the defendants for what occurred."

What they're saying:

During opening statements, plaintiffs' attorney Brian Panish told the jury, "The most important thing for the Iskanders was family. Their children were their joy, their strength."

Deborah Tropp, representing Erickson, argued her client is not responsible, stating, "He made the decision to speed up a bit more—he knew he could clear the intersection safely and not harm the children."

Meanwhile, Grossman's defense team continues to point the finger at Erickson, with attorney Esther Holm arguing that "there was a rush to judgment to determine that the entire accident was the fault of Rebecca Grossman" while ignoring Erickson’s role.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear exactly how the jury will apportion fault between Grossman, Erickson, and even the City of Westlake Village, which the defense claims maintained a "dangerous roadway" with poor lighting.

While Erickson is expected to testify as a hostile witness, it is not yet confirmed if Grossman will be brought from prison to testify in person or if the jury will only hear her previous statements.

What's next:

The trial is expected to last about two months.

Jurors will hear testimony from several key witnesses, including former MLB player Royce Clayton, who was with the couple before the crash.

Unlike the criminal trial, which required proof beyond a reasonable doubt, this civil case operates on a "preponderance of the evidence," meaning the jury only needs to find it "more likely than not" that the defendants are liable for the damages.