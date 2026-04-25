World's largest wildlife crossing sets opening date
LOS ANGELES - The Santa Monica Mountains will soon be reconnected to the Simi Hills as officials have just announced an official opening date for the world’s largest wildlife overpass.
What we know:
Construction on the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing is currently 60% complete, according to Robert Rock of Rock Design Associates.
The massive structure, which began construction on Earth Day 2022, utilizes 26 million pounds of concrete to span 10 lanes of the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills.
To ensure the bridge functions as a living ecosystem rather than just a concrete path, an Indigenous-led nursery team has hand-collected over 1.1 million hyper-local seeds.
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These will support a one-acre habitat featuring 5,000 native plants designed to attract mountain lions, bats, and deer.
While the crossing is strictly for animal use, it will feature a public viewing platform for visitors to observe the project's impact.
What they're saying:
Robert Rock emphasized the visual progress coming this year, noting that "drivers on the 101 will start to see the work when a lot of soil is brought in the fall."
The project is deeply rooted in the memory of P-22, the mountain lion whose perilous journey across two Los Angeles freeways made him a global icon.
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Proponents say the bridge serves as a "global model for urban wildlife conservation," proving that heavily trafficked areas can still facilitate safe passage for nature.
What's next:
A stretch of Agoura Road will close beginning Monday, April 27, as construction continues.
The closures are scheduled Monday through Friday through July 1, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., between Rondell Street and Hyde Park Drive, according to Caltrans.
No through traffic — including motorists, cyclists or pedestrians — will be permitted within the closure area during work hours.
Some construction activity may happen on weekends, but no closures are scheduled during those times, officials said.
Drivers are advised to expect delays and use alternate routes if possible.
A free shuttle will operate every 30 minutes from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. to help pedestrians and cyclists travel around the closure.
The Source: This report is based on project updates provided by Robert Rock of Rock Design Associates, official construction milestones released by the teams building the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing, and traffic information from Caltrans.