Southern California braces for light rain, cooling trend this weekend
LOS ANGELES - Southern California is experiencing a shift to cooler, unsettled weather this weekend as a low-pressure system brings light showers and breezy conditions, according to the National Weather Service.
Daytime highs are expected to drop into the 60s for many coastal and valley areas through Sunday.
What we know:
Saturday's high temperatures will struggle to reach the low 70s, a sharp decline from Friday's seasonal conditions, the NWS said.
A tenth of an inch of rain is likely for most, though mountain ranges may see up to a quarter-inch.
Gusty southwest-to-west winds are a primary concern for interior regions, with peak gusts hitting 45 mph in corridors like the Antelope Valley.
What's next:
Skies are expected to clear by Sunday afternoon as the system exits, though temperatures will remain below normal into early next week.
Forecasters are already tracking another weak system that could bring additional light rain to the region by late Tuesday or Wednesday.
The Source: This report is based on information from the National Weather Service.