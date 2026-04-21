Suspect in deadly mother-daughter stabbing in Burbank arrested

The Brief Burbank police arrested 30-year-old Sergio Fraire following a stabbing that killed a 59-year-old woman and injured her daughter. The attack happened early Monday morning inside a North Brighton Street home. Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the deadly stabbing.



Burbank police have arrested a suspect following a violent double stabbing Monday morning that left a mother dead and her daughter hospitalized.

What we know:

The incident happened on April around 6 a.m. at a home in the 2800 block of North Brighton Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Inside, officers discovered two women—59-year-old Arti Varma and her 25-year-old daughter—suffering from stab wounds.

Both were rushed to a local hospital, where Varma died from her injuries.

The daughter, identified by neighbors as Meera Varma, remains in serious condition.

Following an investigation involving witness interviews and surveillance footage, detectives identified Sergio Fraire, 30, as a person of interest.

Around 10 p.m. on Monday, a SWAT team executed a search warrant in the 500 block of East Palm Avenue, where Fraire was arrested.

Authorities believe Fraire was known to the family.

Sergio Fraire / Burbank Police Department

Dig deeper:

Arti Varma was a first-grade teacher at Bret Harte Elementary School in Burbank.

Arti Varma is the second Bret Harte Elementary School teacher to be killed in the past two years. On May 7, 2024, 57-year-old kindergarten teacher Karyn Lombardo was killed in her Burbank home, allegedly by her son.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Burbank kindergarten teacher killed, son charged with her murder

Meera Varma is a mental health advocate working with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and a TEDx speaker on mental health issues, according to her LinkedIn page. She wrote on her page that she was the youngest speaker in the history of TEDxUCLA, and she has appeared or spoken at events featuring Oprah Winfrey and former President Joe Biden.

What we don't know:

The motive for the stabbing remains under investigation.

What's next:

Fraire has been booked on murder and attempted murder charges.

The case is currently moving to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for a formal review of the charges.

What you can do:

Anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area or has information relevant to the case is urged to contact the Burbank Police Department’s Investigation Division at (818) 238-3210.